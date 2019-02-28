Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, reads an opening statement as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congresswoman Robin Kelly on questioning Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, reads an opening statement as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congresswoman Robin Kelly had one of those five-minute opportunities to question Michael Cohen in yesterday’s hearing before the House Oversight Committee. She joins John to describe some of the inside moments we only got to judge through TV cameras miles away, while she sat inside those chambers.