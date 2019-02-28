× City Club of Chicago: Cook County Housing Authority Executive Director Richard Monocchio

February 28, 2019

Richard Monocchio – Executive Director – Cook County Housing Authority

Richard Monocchio

Richard J. Monocchio has dedicated his professional career to public service for nearly 30 years. Known for his ability to get things done, he has served in several city government capacities as Buildings Commissioner, Aviation Chief of Staff, and First Deputy Housing Commissioner for the City of Chicago under the Daley Administration. He has also worked on the federal level, serving in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the Clinton Administration,. Prior to that, he served as senior advisor to the late U.S. Rep. George E. Sangmeister. In 2011, Mr. Monocchio was appointed Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Cook County, where he continues to be an advocate for safe, affordable housing.

The Housing Authority of Cook County is the second largest housing authority in Illinois with more than 2,100 HACC owned units and over 17,000 households served through its rental assistance programs. Under Mr. Monocchio’s leadership, dozens of recreational, academic and vocational programs have been implemented to connect people, opportunities, and communities, ultimately helping residents become self-sufficient and achieve a better quality of life. In addition to improving educational and employment outcomes for low-income residents through programs like the Promise Scholars Program, Forest Preserve Experience and beWELL, the Agency is on the cusp of completing one of the largest affordable housing investments the Cook County Suburbs have seen in decades with over 1400 units of low income housing rehabilitated and preserved since construction began in 2015.

Monocchio is affiliated with numerous civic and community organizations. He is a board member to the non-profit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County (CEDA), and serves on the Cook County Workforce Board