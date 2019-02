× Bill Geiger Knows The Right Retirement Questions To Ask

The idea of retirement helps a lot of people their the later years of their careers, but like a dog catching a car, do you know what to do when you actually get there? Steve Bertrand sat down with Bill Geiger (Geiger Wealth Management) to learn about the terrifying amount of secret fees pre-retirees can end up paying if they are in the wrong financial hands, but Bill explained how to avoid that.