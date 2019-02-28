× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.28.19: Dance Till You Can’t Dance No More

Bill and Wendy kick off the show by discussing Michael Cohen’s daylong congressional hearing. Then, David Hochberg joined the show to explain the pros and cons of paying off your mortgage. We talked to Coleman Balough, the guy who was dancing behind Erik Runge’s live shot during Lori Lightfoot’s election night party. And Dean Richards reviews “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral”, “Greta”, and a special expanded version of “A Star Is Born”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.