AMITA Health Internist Dr. Sunny Sharma on flu-related death: "Soap and water goes a long way"

AMITA Health Internist Dr. Sunny Sharma joins John Williams to explain why influenza has taken over local schools, keeping 150 children at home at one. One of those reasons is the mild Winter Chicago experienced through December last year. And, Dr. Sharma gives tips on avoiding contracting a family member’s flu.