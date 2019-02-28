Emergency department technician Jake Weatherford collects a patient's swab to be tested for the flu at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. The flu has further tightened its grip on the U.S. This season is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago. A government report out Friday shows 1 of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That ties the highest level seen in the U.S. during swine flu in 2009. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
AMITA Health Internist Dr. Sunny Sharma on flu-related death: “Soap and water goes a long way”
AMITA Health Internist Dr. Sunny Sharma joins John Williams to explain why influenza has taken over local schools, keeping 150 children at home at one. One of those reasons is the mild Winter Chicago experienced through December last year. And, Dr. Sharma gives tips on avoiding contracting a family member’s flu.