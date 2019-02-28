Amara Enya: “People are looking for transformative change in Chicago.”

Posted 8:13 AM, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, February 28, 2019

Amara Enya on the Steve Cochran Show

Amara Enya joins the Steve Cochran Show days after she was defeated in the race for mayor.  Amara hasn’t decided who she is going to back yet before the runoff.  She said she was prepared for the scrutiny she faced but not to the degree that some press took it.  She’s concerned about very specific issues that the city needs in order to see actual change.  She did not decide what she is going to do next but she’s still committed to the City of Chicago.

