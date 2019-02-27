× When Life Gives you Lemons, Make Lemonade

That is the motto for the amazing non-for-profit Lemons Of Love! I sit down with the founder, Jill Swanson Peltier, to hear how she created the foundation in 2014, after experiencing her own battle with Colon Cancer. Lemons of Love fills and delivers gift bags with items, love & inspiration people need who are going through chemotherapy for cancer treatment. Jill also owns the company FAST Cooling, who had a major role in meshing the racing world with fundraising and giving. Don’t miss out on her inspiring and motivational story. Learn more about the NPO and their resource center at www.lemonsoflove.org.

