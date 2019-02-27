× What Should Parents Know About Online Predators

YouTube is dealing with yet another dispute involving children. Chris Hadnagy, Founder of The Innocent Lives Foundation, joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about YouTube’s pedophilia problem and how parents can protect their children from online sexual predators. Overall, Chris said this is a much bigger problem than just with YouTube. Pedophiles regularly take advantage of a wide range of popular online sites and services, from social networks and apps to games like Fortnite and Minecraft, where they hunt for victims, solicit, groom and threaten kids, and it’s also how they communicate with one another.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.