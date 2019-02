× Walter Jacobson and Daily Line Managing Editor Heather Cherone: “The main issue in this election…is going to be ethics”

Political commentator Walter Jacobson joins John Williams to talk about what drove voters in yesterday’s polls in the race for mayor, and what will be on voters’ minds through the runoff. Then, Daily Line Managing Editor Heather Cherone explains what voters deem special about Lori Lightfoot, and how Toni Preckwinkle could cut her down.