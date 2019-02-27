× The Wintrust Business Lunch 2/27/19: National Savings Week, Recapping The Chicago Mayoral Election, & Most Innovative Companies of 2019

With President Trump out of the country and the Michael Cohen testimonies going on right now, many US traders are focusing on that instead of the economy, but Terry Savage said that its not bad because that allows her to answer listener questions. Jon Hansen and Terry sorted through her latest column on National Savings Week and the finance questions on your mind. Frank Sennett briefly recapped the first step in the Chicago mayoral election yesterday, and Amy Farley shared the Fast Company list of the most innovative companies of 2019 and why the NBA made the list.