As he does every week. the president called into the Steve Cochran Show to check in from Hanoi. The president said he wasn’t sure what time it is in North Korea and he made sure to call Michael Cohen a liar. He said, other than, his bone spurs acting up, he’s having a great trip. He chimed in on the race for mayor in Chicago and he ended the call singing “Shallow”.