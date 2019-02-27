Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour
The Patti Vasquez Show 2.26.19 | Election Night in Chicago

Posted 11:05 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, February 27, 2019

Scott Stantis, Michael Silver, Patti Vasquez and Matt Fagerholm

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

The results are in! Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will face-off in an historic run-off election for Mayor of Chicago.

Patti is joined by a rotating panel of commentators and thinkers weighing in on the results and the coming six-weeks.

Plus, she recaps another major race…the Academy Awards! Matt Fagerholm of rogerebert.com and indieoutlook.com shares his stories from the press box and his thoughts on the winners and losers.

 

