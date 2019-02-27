× The Opening Bell 2/27/19: S&P Global Ratings Is Concerned About IL’s Budget Plan

Governor J.B. Pritzker presented his budget proposal for the state of Illinois last week and with billions of dollars of bills to face, S&P Global Ratings was skeptical. Steve Grzanich dove into the details with Carol Spain (Director and Municipal Credit Analyst at S&P Global Ratings) about what they were looking for so the state avoids another credit rating down grade, and avoid pitfalls in the coming years. Elizabeth Shultze (Technology Correspondent at CNBC International) then checked in from Barcelona where the global mobile phone trends are being shaped at the Mobile World Congress.