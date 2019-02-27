× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.27.19: 71 burgers in a month, Michael Cohen testimony, Preckwinkle v. Lightfoot

John Williams wants to learn the method to Chicago Tribune Food Critic Nick Kindelsperger’s madness, after Nick tasted 71 burgers in one month. He joins John in-studio to sample his top two picks in Chicago. Then, John checks into the Michael Cohen testimony, ongoing throughout the day. He plays some clips from the hearing that were most symbolic. And, with last night having set the city into a mayoral runoff between Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, political commentator Walter Jacobson and Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone talk about what voters are going to look for in the next phase.