× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.27.19: Mostly old white guys

We have 2 African American females in the run off for Mayor of Chicago. What a time to be alive! Mary Ann Ahern, Heather Cherone and Pat Brady break it all down for us. Also, Dave Eanet fell on the ice yesterday which kicked off fun, and very popular segment called “Old White Guys Falling on the Ice”. Dean Richards hasn’t fallen this winter but he and Steve chat with the infamous Chazz Palminteri about A Bronx Tale.