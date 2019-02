× Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on Michael Cohen’s testimony: “I thought he came across as credible.”

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer testified before the House Oversight Committee today. Cohen delivered an account of his dealings with the man who he helped win the White House, casting Trump as a “racist,” a “con man” and a “cheat” and tying the White House more directly than ever to criminal investigations that have shadowed Trump’s presidency. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, House Oversight & House Intel member joins Roe & Anna to give a first-hand account on what happened in those hearings.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!