Heather Cherone from The Daily Line, NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern and Pat Brady join the Steve Cochran Show to share their thoughts on Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle being the top 2 vote getters. They all weigh in on the record low voter turnout, if Jerry Joyce split the Daley vote and how Lori Lightfoot soared ahead. It’s going to be an interesting next few weeks leading up to the runoff.