In five weeks, history will be made and Chicago will have its first African-American female mayor. Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were the top two winners among 14 candidates running for mayor in last night’s election. Former Cook County Commissioner, John Fritchey joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to give post-election analysis.

