Natural Health Remedy's to Fight Spring Viruses with Sherry Turkos, Learning to Relax with Damon Damato and a Pop Culture Check in with Showbiz Sherry | Full Show (Nov 27th)

Tonight on the Kathy and Frank show! Frank take a look at Natural Health Remedy’s to Fight Spring Viruses with Sherry Turkos. Listen in as they debunk some of the myths of these holistic products and put you on the right path to health. Then, we should all take some time to learn to relax.. Well, Damon Damato shares his techniques to offer a sense of relief to a buy life with his process. And of course, on the heels of the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga sage we bring on our pop-culture expert, Showbiz Sherry. All this and more!