Jupiter Styles | Sean Neumann (Ratboys) Brings Heartfelt Grit-Rock to Your Earbuds with “Be Good”

Homegrown Chicago rockers, Jupiter Styles (formally ‘Single Player’) have released the new album “Be Good“. The brainchild of Sean Neumann (Ratboys) the group has grown a solid following with their gritty, catchy, bops that keep you humming long after you stopped spinning their tracks. Listen in as Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann speaks with Sean and Dave Sagan (Ratboys) about their latest venture, touring the globe and above all…just making damn good music.

Listen to the full interview with Sean and Dave PLUS TWO lives songs off “Be Good” right here:

Host – Michael Heidemann