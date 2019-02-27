Listen Live: Congressional testimony by Michael Cohen

Jupiter Styles | Sean Neumann (Ratboys) Brings Heartfelt Grit-Rock to Your Earbuds with “Be Good”

Posted 10:00 AM, February 27, 2019, by

Jupiter Styles [Sound Sessions Podcast]

Homegrown Chicago rockers, Jupiter Styles (formally ‘Single Player’) have released the new album “Be Good“.  The brainchild of Sean Neumann (Ratboys) the group has grown a solid following with their gritty, catchy, bops that keep you humming long after you stopped spinning their tracks.  Listen in as Sound Sessions host, Michael Heidemann speaks with Sean and Dave Sagan (Ratboys) about their latest venture, touring the globe and above all…just making damn good music.

Listen to the full interview with Sean and Dave PLUS TWO lives songs off “Be Good” right here:

Visit: http://www.MichaelHeidemann.com or https://wgnradio.com/category/wgn-plu… for more great interviews!

Host – Michael Heidemann

 

