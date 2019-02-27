× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 217: Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy At The NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are in Indy for the NFL Combine and they are here to discuss all the details from Ryan Pace’s and Matt Nagy’s media sessions. Cody Parkey is officially on the way out and Pace discusses his approach to fixing the team’s biggest weakness. There’s also talk about Kyle Long’s restructured contract and changes that could be on the way at running back. Hear from both Pace and Nagy as the guys discuss what’s ahead for the Bears this offseason.

