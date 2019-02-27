× Dane Neal: An Inside Look into the 2019 International Home + Housewares Show

This weekend, Chicago will host The International Home + Housewares Show. The event showcases the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Dane Neal joined the Bill and Wendy show to give us a sneak peek of some of the sure-fire hits of the show.

