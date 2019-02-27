Listen Live: Congressional testimony by Michael Cohen (currently in recess, resuming shortly)

Dane Neal: An Inside Look into the 2019 International Home + Housewares Show

Posted 2:22 PM, February 27, 2019, by

This weekend, Chicago will host The International Home + Housewares Show. The event showcases the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Dane Neal joined the Bill and Wendy show to give us a sneak peek of some of the sure-fire hits of the show.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.