ComEd celebrates Black History Month with STEM program

In celebration of Black History Month, Com-Ed launched their 4th annual Solar Spotlight program that exposes African American high school students to (STEM) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

With the rising numbers of STEM careers, African Americans fulfilling STEM degrees and jobs are lagging. Com-Ed has made a commitment to serve the communities and “help build the workforce for the future” says Shawn Daniel, lead IT analyst for Com-Ed.

Solar Spotlight took place February 2nd at the Illinois Tech campus and February 9th at the ComEd Training Center in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

For more information about Comcast community events, go to ComEd.com

Hear what Shawn had to say about the program this year: