Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.27.19: What a Race!

What a race last night! Bill and Wendy kick off the show by discussing the results from last night’s historic election. YouTube is dealing with yet another controversy involving children. Chris Hadnagy, Founder of The Innocent Lives Foundation, joined the show to talk about YouTube’s pedophilia problem and how to keep your child safe from online child predators. This weekend, Chicago will host The International Home + Housewares Show! Dane Neal gives us a sneak peek of some of the sure-fire hits of the show. And coming soon to a door near you: pizza delivery robots!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.