2019 Mobile Tech Trends at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress

Every year, the Mobile World Congress sets the stage for the trends, industry directions, and services for consumers and businesses alike. Steve Grzanich checked in on the MWC 2019 with Elizabeth Shultze (Technology Correspondent at CNBC International) to learn about the skyrocking prices of cell phones, the foldable phone trend, and the constantly talked about 5G compatible devices.