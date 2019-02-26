× TOPIC: The New Chicago Way: Lessons from Other Big Cities Digs deep into the culture of Chicago Politics, with Co-Authors: Ed Bacharach and Austin Berg

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with the authors of a new book that looks at the reasons behind Chicago’s financial, educational and political challenges through a comparison and analysis to life in many other big cities. Co-authors Ed Bachrach and Austin Burke teach us in “The New Chicago Way,” that the power structure, corruption level, and financial strains don’t have to be the way they are in this city, if we just look to the alternatives modeled by other similarly situated big cities…..then again, no city is quite like Chicago so our challenges are unique and rooted in a deep political history that relies on a strong controlling mayor and a weakened city council. Except, that’s not the way it should be….a fascinating and indepth look at they city many of us live in and love….but wish we could fix. Listen in!!