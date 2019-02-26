× The Wintrust Business Lunch 2/26/19:Trump in Hanoi, The US Farming Situation, & Hospitality Done The Right Way

There are a number of factors up in the air this week (President Trump at Hanoi Summit, and Jerome Powell testifying in DC today) so the markets are holding back to see how things turn out. That’s what Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian discussed on the beginning of the show along with other factors. Tim Roach is checking in on the small business community with his finger on the pulse, Barry Estabrook is warning us that our farming issues need to be figured out or we risk to loose the business, and Kelly Leonard is learning about the philosophy of service from Horst Shulze.