The Patti Vasquez Show 2.25.19 | Wine, chocolate, and memories kick off the show. Plus, a live performance by band Nasty Snacks this Music Monday

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

In true Monday fashion we kick off the show with some motivation and advice from our friend Jen Zanotti.

Wine expert Michelle Glover and Chocolatier Journey Shannon join us in the studio as we discussed the upcoming Chocolate, Wine, and Spirits Expo. Plus they brought along some treats!

Comedians Paul Faravhar and Graham Elwood join the conversation as we remember our friend Comedian Brody Stevens who passed last Friday.

Did you watch the Oscars? Make sure you listen to what we had to say about some of the performances, nominees and winners.

Speaking of performances, funk band Nasty Snacks performs live in our Allstate Performance Studio.

