× The Opening Bell 2/26/19: Margins For McDonald’s Franchisees Getting Thinner with Uber Eats

The McDonalds franchisees have generally seen success for years, but that’s not without growing pains. The West Loop base fast food chain is feeling some of those growing pains right now as Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine) explained to Steve Grzanich that delivery of the food is making things difficult for owners. Brad Wolverton (Contributor at The New York Times, POLITICO and Investigative Reporter at Nerd Wallet) then chimed in to provide an update on the emotional state of college kids, and it’s not looking too good at the moment.