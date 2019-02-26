× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.26.19: The Mayoral Election, passing the civics test, truth in Oscars

John Williams explores the idea of rank choice voting for this mayoral election day. Then, after news broke that half of Americans can’t pass a civics test, John challenges listeners to answer just one Constitution test question correctly. And, John wants to know if one listener’s comment that those living in America should all be proficient in English – and you chime in on that. Finally, John reads you a list of Oscars-nominated movies that ignored the truth over the years.