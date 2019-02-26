× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Keeping your kids safe on YouTube Kids

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Recently, a shocking clip with suicide instructions was embedded in a game video on the YouTube Kids app. Bridget shares some insider tips on how you can keep your children safe from internet dangers. She also talks about the latest and greatest toys from this year’s NY Toy Fair.



