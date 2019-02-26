FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube is overhauling its kid-focused video app to give parents the option of letting humans, not computer algorithms, select what shows their children can watch. The updates that begin rolling out Thursday, April 26, are a response to complaints that the YouTube Kids app has repeatedly failed to filter out disturbing content. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Keeping your kids safe on YouTube Kids
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. YouTube is overhauling its kid-focused video app to give parents the option of letting humans, not computer algorithms, select what shows their children can watch. The updates that begin rolling out Thursday, April 26, are a response to complaints that the YouTube Kids app has repeatedly failed to filter out disturbing content. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. Recently, a shocking clip with suicide instructions was embedded in a game video on the YouTube Kids app. Bridget shares some insider tips on how you can keep your children safe from internet dangers. She also talks about the latest and greatest toys from this year’s NY Toy Fair.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.