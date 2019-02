× Michael Avenatti looks forward to bringing to light the evidence “rampant obstruction of justice” in the 2008 case against R. Kelly & alludes to a third tape

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents whistle-blowers and alleged victims of R. Kelly, joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the recent developments in the case against the R&B superstar. Avenatti discusses the mounting evidence against Kelly, the development of a third video purporting to show Kelly engaging in illegal acts with a minor, and how the case against Kelly may stretch to beyond the scope of Cook County to include federal charges. Avenatti also foretells of charges to come against those that helped R. Kelly escape justice in a similar case against Kelly from 2008.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3599900/3599900_2019-02-26-164000.64kmono.mp3

