× Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle to meet in runoff for Mayor of Chicago

And then there were two. After a campaign featuring 14 candidates competing for office of Mayor of Chicago being vacated by Rahm Emanuel, it was Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle who emerged with the largest shares of votes. The two will face off in a runoff on April 2nd. Third place finisher Bill Daley’s concession speech made it all but official. Willie Wilson did not officially concede but, in fourth place, would not be able to make up the deficit with the ballots remaining to be counted. Susana Mendoza finished fifth followed by Amara Enyia, Jerry Joyce, Gery Chico and Paul Vallas.

Click for election results, including City Council races.