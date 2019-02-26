John Williams challenges you to a civics test!

One of 35 immigrants from 23 countries awaits the start of the naturalization ceremony that will transform them into American citizens at Northeast Jackson International Baccalaureate World Middle School in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The immigrants underwent an extensive security check as well as study and testing on U.S. history, civics and government, as part of the requirements to earning citizenship documentation. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

John Williams opens up the phone lines to listeners to take a civics test, like the one you took in the 8th grade. That’s after news that over half of Americans can’t pass one.

