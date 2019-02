× Jeremy Colliton on Crawford’s return and his potential 1st game

Head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton, joins the Steve Cochran Show following the NHL trade deadline. Jeremy said he was involved as a voice but Stan and the scouts are the ones that really make the decisions. Jeremy said he can’t commit to saying Crawford will start tomorrow but we will likely see him this trip. He thought the team played well this past weekend even though they came up short.