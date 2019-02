× Farming Industry Struggling To Figure Out Worker Situation

The farming industry has been going through some growing pains in recent years with a number legislative changes and challenges to hiring among other challenges. Steve Bertrand and Barry Estabrook (Food Journalist and Author of “Pig Tales: An Omnivore’s Quest for Sustainable Meat“) focused on the hot bed farming markets in the US that are seeing big changes. He warns that things are in need of change before they get better.