× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Chase R.

Chase is our awesome Kid of the Week! Chase saw the posts about helping kids with cancer by shaving your head with St. Baldrick’s at an elementary school in our district. He immediately wanted to jump on board and raise money like he saw the other kids doing. He was so excited and never worried about what other’s would say about his new ‘do. We didn’t actually set up his fundraising page until the day before, but reached his goal and is still getting donations. His Grandpa has shaved his head with St. Baldrick’s before so he asked him to do it with him. All 3 of Chase’s sisters and mom have donated their ponytails in the past too. Chase was bouncing off the walls until the ride to school when he was really quiet. Once he got to school he was super nervous , but an older student gave him a little pep talk telling him about being nervous the first time he did it. It has been such a positive experience for Chase and he can’t wait to do it again next year and be the top fundraiser! If you want to support Chase’s efforts click HERE.