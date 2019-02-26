Bill & Wendy Full Show 2.26.19: Election Day is finally here

Posted 2:09 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, February 26, 2019

Bill and Wendy enjoying their Zollipops. (WGN Radio)

Today’s show guests include Walter Jacobson, Bridget Carey, and Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Bill and Wendy begin the show with broadcast legend Walter Jacobson! Walter gives his perspective on this year’s mayoral race. They also check in with Bridget Carey for the latest in tech news. Patrick A. Salvi II, Attorney & Chicago Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok, & Pritchard P.C., joined the show to discuss the latest developments in the Sterigenics cases/investigation.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

