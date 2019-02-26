× Bill & Wendy Full Show 2.26.19: Election Day is finally here

Today’s show guests include Walter Jacobson, Bridget Carey, and Patrick A. Salvi II of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Bill and Wendy begin the show with broadcast legend Walter Jacobson! Walter gives his perspective on this year’s mayoral race. They also check in with Bridget Carey for the latest in tech news. Patrick A. Salvi II, Attorney & Chicago Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok, & Pritchard P.C., joined the show to discuss the latest developments in the Sterigenics cases/investigation.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.