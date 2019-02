× Anxiety & Stress Are Overtaking U.S. College Students

College courses can be stressful, but current U.S. college students are experiencing a dangerous level of stress and anxiety. Brad Wolverton (Contributor at The New York Times, POLITICO and Investigative Reporter at Nerd Wallet) said we have seen a large spike in the stress and anxiety among college students, but Steve Grzanich is wondering how schools are addressing this problem.