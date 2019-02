× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Irish artists and a remarkable Violence Interrupter

Tonight on the show, Rick is in studio once again with Catherine O’Connell and is also joined by author Mary Pat Kelley to talk about their upcoming shows. Then, Angalia Bianca and Lind Beckstrom share their remarkable book “In Deep: How I survived Gangs, Heroin, and Prison to Become a Violence Interrupter.”

