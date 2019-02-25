× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/25/19: Chicago Sports Betting, Lowering Employment Standards, & Family Loans

Sports betting is a huge business (legal/illegal), and Steve Bertrand discussed the legal side with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis as the Chicago Cubs announced their position in a sports betting startup called The Action Network. Will this be the beginning of something larger to come? Phillippe Weiss is explaining why employers are lowering their employment standard for the workers, and Ilyce Glink is helping all of those out there that found themselves borrowing money from family members – what does that mean for your taxes?