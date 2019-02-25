× WGN Radio Theatre #365: The Cisco Kid & Let George Do It

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 24, 2019. First episode of the night is: “The Cisco Kid: Lancers of The Black Horse Brigade” Starring: Jack Mather and Harry Lang; (01-17-57). For our final episode of the night we have: “Let George Do It: Smuggling Face Powder” Starring: Bob Bailey; (10-25-46).

