× Want to own your very own comic book? Well, here’s your chance!

Bill and Wendy welcome Carmelo Chimera, Owner of Chimera’s Comics in La Grange & Oak Lawn to the show. Chimera is on the hunt for a new owner for his Oak Lawn comic book store in a very unusual way — with an essay contest! Applicants are asked to submit a small application fee and answer, in 500 words or less, what makes a great comic book store. The contest ends Feb. 28 or when Chimera receives 2,000 applicants. The winner will get the store, its inventory, and fixtures for FREE, he said.

To find out more about Chimera’s contest, click here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.