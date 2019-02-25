× The Top Five@5 (02/25/19): CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson doubles down on Jussie Smollett, R-Kelly pleads not guilty, Taylor Swift surprises big fan , and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 25th, 2019:

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson doubles down on theory Jussie Smollett staged assault, R-Kelly stands before a judge today and plead “Not Guilty” to the charges of sexually abusing young teenage girls and post bond. Taylor Swift surprises one of her biggest fans engagement party as she serenades her with an acoustic version of “King of my Heart,” Spike Lee unimpressed on lost Oscar to Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, and 4-year-old hockey player Mason Rupke mic’d up during hockey practice.