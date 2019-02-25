Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks during a press conference at CPD headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago, after actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in on charges of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. The "Empire" staged a racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career, Johnson said Thursday. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
The Top Five@5 (02/25/19): CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson doubles down on Jussie Smollett, R-Kelly pleads not guilty, Taylor Swift surprises big fan , and more…
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks during a press conference at CPD headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Chicago, after actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in on charges of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. The "Empire" staged a racist and homophobic attack because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career, Johnson said Thursday. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 25th, 2019:
Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson doubles down on theory Jussie Smollett staged assault, R-Kelly stands before a judge today and plead “Not Guilty” to the charges of sexually abusing young teenage girls and post bond. Taylor Swift surprises one of her biggest fans engagement party as she serenades her with an acoustic version of “King of my Heart,” Spike Lee unimpressed on lost Oscar to Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, and 4-year-old hockey player Mason Rupke mic’d up during hockey practice.