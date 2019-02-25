The Opening Bell 2/25/19: Is The Selfie The New Autograph? With Cameo, It Is…
“Selfies are the new autographs” and Steven Galanis (CEO of Cameo) is capitalizing on that. Steve Grzanich and Steve discussed the breakdown of how the Cameo app is repackaging the autograph, by providing consumers with the option to buy personalized video shout outs from celebrities, how they overcome adversity, and their growth path. Jon Jesse (Vice President of Industry Development at the International Home and Housewares Association) then looked ahead to next week (March 2nd-5th) to preview the 2019 International Home + Houseware Show coming to the McCormick Place.