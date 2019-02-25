× The International Home + Housewares Show Expanding Outside of The Home

Building a safe and comfortable home is important for many, but as the idea of “keeping up with the Jonses” fades away, the focus on personal health jumped to the top of the list. Steve Grzanich and Jon Jesse (Vice President of Industry Development at the International Home and Housewares Association) previewed the show coming up next week (March 2nd-5th) and all signs are pointing to the shift towards health with a number of products that are expected to steal the spotlight at the 2019 International Home + Houseware Show.