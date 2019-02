× The Download’s Chicago Aldermanic Voting Guide

What are the Chicago aldermanic races that we should be paying the most attention to for tomorrow’s Municipal Election? The Daily Line‘s Heather Cherone and A.D. Quig join Justin to break down the races in all 50 wards with particular attention to the hotly contested races in the 1st, 3rd, 14th, 25th, 30th, 40th, 44th, 45th and 49th wards.