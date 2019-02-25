The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/25/19): Roe Conn, Will Lee, a Dragon, and Why Winter is Coming for Chicago’s Election Day

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ep. 169 (02/25/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Roe Conn, host of the Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes. Up for discussion is the importance of the current Chicago Mayoral election, how media handles candidates differently, and the last minute nature of election “scandals.” Plus, Chicago Tribune reporter and ex-Kasso legman Will Lee talks about covering the Jussie Smollett saga and his anticipation for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.


