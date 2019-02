× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.25.19: Post Oscar hangover

Most of us are still swooning over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance. Of course, Justin, thought it was too staged. Dean reviews the entire show and he was pretty pleased that Green Book won because that was his prediction. Doc Most talks workplace violence and Ryan Nobles checks in from Washington. Patrick Sharp discusses the trade deadline and the learning curve he had when he first moved to Chicago.