Single, Married, Divorced-Happy Valentine’s Day Let’s Break Up

After a week off the Single, Married, Divorced crew is back with another episode. This week they discuss why Valentine’s Day seems to be a big holiday for not only love but breaking up. SMD Chicago also tries and somewhat fails to discuss a Kardashian situation. (It’s pretty funny how bad they are.) They also discuss a new MTV Dating show called, Game of Clones and choose their celebrity crushes.

Question 1: Is it a holiday of love or breaking up?

Dating Story: The Kardashian drama.

Question 2: Who’s your celebrity crush?