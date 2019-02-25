Single, Married, Divorced-Happy Valentine’s Day Let’s Break Up

Posted 1:32 PM, February 25, 2019

After a week off the Single, Married, Divorced crew is back with another episode.  This week they discuss why Valentine’s Day seems to be a big holiday for not only love but breaking up.  SMD Chicago also tries and somewhat fails to discuss a Kardashian situation.  (It’s pretty funny how bad they are.)  They also discuss a new MTV Dating show called, Game of Clones and choose their celebrity crushes.

 

Question 1: Is it a holiday of love or breaking up?

Dating Story: The Kardashian drama.

Question 2: Who’s your celebrity crush?

